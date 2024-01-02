Omnia Exterior Solutions Appoints Jeffery Kizilbash as New CEO

Omnia Exterior Solutions, part of the portfolio of CCMP Growth Advisors, announced the appointment of Jeffery Kizilbash as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing its growth trajectory and navigating the dynamic changes forecasted for the home improvement industry. Kizilbash, a seasoned professional with over 18 years of expertise in the home improvement sector and more than 25 years in leadership roles, will be responsible for expanding the business by incorporating new member companies.

Steering a new course

Jim Ziminski, the Chairman of the Board, lauded Kizilbash’s appointment, praising his proven ability to tackle challenges and his collaborative approach. These qualities are seen as vital for guiding Omnia through the industry’s turbulent waters. The focus of Kizilbash’s role will be fostering collaboration and synergy across the member companies while supporting their growth initiatives through Omnia’s resources and expertise.

Rich history of leadership

Jeffery Kizilbash’s career spans significant roles, including time at Sears Holdings Co., where he led the home services division. As CEO of RealSelf, Inc., he managed acquisitions and business integrations, demonstrating his acumen for strategic development. His emphasis on digital-forward consumer services aligns with Omnia’s goal to innovate and advance the home improvement industry.

Carving a new path

Mark McFadden of CCMP Growth Advisors underscored Kizilbash’s mixed experience in roofing, remodeling, and digital marketing as key to elevating Omnia to the next performance level. Kizilbash, holding a business administration degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s certification from George Washington University, expressed his enthusiasm to lead Omnia and its team of entrepreneurs to new heights. His appointment is a strategic move anticipated to infuse the company with an invigorated sense of direction and purpose.