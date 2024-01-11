Omega Healthcare Investors to Announce Q4 2023 Earnings in February

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses primarily on skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, has announced the timetable for its fourth quarter earnings release. The company will be unveiling the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after the close of trading.

Earnings Release and Conference Call

In conjunction with the earnings release, Omega Healthcare has planned a conference call to review the results and discuss ongoing developments. This call is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants have the option to join the session via a toll-free number within the United States or an international number, both detailed in the announcement.

Webcast and Replay

In addition to the call, the conference will be webcast on Omega’s website, offering a wider audience the opportunity to tune in. The webcast will remain available for replay on the site for approximately two weeks following the call, ensuring those who could not join the live session do not miss out on the insights.

Omega Healthcare’s Operations

As a REIT, Omega Healthcare’s investment portfolio comprises assets spread across the United States and the UK. The company operates predominantly under a triple-net lease structure, partnering with a diverse array of healthcare companies. Detailed information about the company’s operations and its investment portfolio can be found on its official website.