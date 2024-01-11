en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Omega Healthcare Investors to Announce Q4 2023 Earnings in February

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
Omega Healthcare Investors to Announce Q4 2023 Earnings in February

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses primarily on skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, has announced the timetable for its fourth quarter earnings release. The company will be unveiling the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after the close of trading.

Earnings Release and Conference Call

In conjunction with the earnings release, Omega Healthcare has planned a conference call to review the results and discuss ongoing developments. This call is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants have the option to join the session via a toll-free number within the United States or an international number, both detailed in the announcement.

Webcast and Replay

In addition to the call, the conference will be webcast on Omega’s website, offering a wider audience the opportunity to tune in. The webcast will remain available for replay on the site for approximately two weeks following the call, ensuring those who could not join the live session do not miss out on the insights.

Omega Healthcare’s Operations

As a REIT, Omega Healthcare’s investment portfolio comprises assets spread across the United States and the UK. The company operates predominantly under a triple-net lease structure, partnering with a diverse array of healthcare companies. Detailed information about the company’s operations and its investment portfolio can be found on its official website.

0
Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, a key supplier of separated rare earths to Western economies, has experienced a significant dip in its share value over the past year. However, this downtrend is being perceived as a potential investment opportunity by Bell Potter, a leading analyst firm. A Downward Trend with Silver Linings According to Bell Potter,
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity
Illinois Launches $5 Million B2B Local Chambers Grant Program for Pandemic Recovery
8 mins ago
Illinois Launches $5 Million B2B Local Chambers Grant Program for Pandemic Recovery
Texas Man's Ordeal Highlights Consumer Trust Issues with Third-Party Sellers on Walmart
10 mins ago
Texas Man's Ordeal Highlights Consumer Trust Issues with Third-Party Sellers on Walmart
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
5 mins ago
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
6 mins ago
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
8 mins ago
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
Latest Headlines
World News
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
2 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
3 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
3 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
4 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
5 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
6 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
6 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
7 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
7 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app