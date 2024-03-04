Omaha's First Topgolf Property Sells for $7.67 Million, Marks Key Investment Shift in Nebraska

Nebraska's lone Topgolf entertainment complex, a beacon for both local and visiting golf enthusiasts, has recently transitioned to new ownership. Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors facilitated the sale of this iconic 24,493-square-foot building, situated on a sprawling 10-acre site in Omaha, for a substantial $7.67 million. This transaction underscores a significant investment movement within the region, spotlighting the property's strategic location and its appeal as a multifaceted entertainment venue.

Strategic Acquisition in Omaha's Prime Retail Corridor

The Topgolf facility, established in 2020, stands adjacent to Interstate 680 and Route 6/West Dodge Road on/off ramps, placing it at the heart of Nebraska's busiest freeway interchange. Its proximity to key businesses such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Drive-Thru and X-Golf, along with a future nine-acre Class A mixed-use development, enhances its value as a pivotal retail and entertainment asset. Featuring 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, an executive chef-led full-service restaurant, bars, and private event space, including a rooftop terrace and over 200 HDTVs, the venue offers a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Transaction Details and Market Impact

The property's sale was orchestrated by Hanley Investment Group, representing an Omaha-based private investor, to a Houston area private investor, with Wadhwani Holdings of Richmond, Texas, facilitating the buyer's side. The deal was notable not only for the $7.67 million price tag but also for the swift 21-day due diligence period, aligning with the buyer's timing requirements through an all-cash 1031 exchange. Jeff Lefko, Hanley's executive VP, highlighted the property's allure as a generational asset and a 'covered land play,' emphasizing its prime positioning and the lucrative opportunity it represents within a high-performing retail corridor.

Previous Successes and Future Prospects

Earlier in February 2023, Hanley Investment Group had successfully brokered the sale of a two-tenant retail investment adjacent to the Omaha Topgolf, further showcasing the area's investment appeal. Additionally, Hanley's track record includes facilitating the sale of a new Topgolf facility in Albuquerque and actively marketing other new-construction Topgolf locations in St. Petersburg and Meridian, Idaho. These transactions not only underscore the growing interest in Topgolf as a leading entertainment and leisure investment but also signal a broader trend of strategic investments in mixed-use and entertainment-centric properties.

As this latest sale in Omaha illustrates, the market for entertainment venues like Topgolf continues to evolve, reflecting broader economic and social trends favoring experiential retail and leisure activities. The transaction not only represents a significant milestone for the local Omaha market but also highlights the potential for similar entertainment venues to serve as anchors in strategic real estate investments nationwide. With its prime location, comprehensive entertainment offerings, and the backing of savvy investors, Topgolf Omaha stands as a testament to the enduring appeal and potential of such venues in the evolving landscape of American leisure and entertainment.