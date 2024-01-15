Omaha Rebounds from Severe Winter Storm: Schools Shut, Events Deferred

Omaha, Nebraska, is dusting itself off after a fierce winter storm blanketed areas with up to a foot of snow, resulting in widespread school shutdowns and the deferment of events. Among these postponed events was the cherished Martin Luther King Jr. "Keep the Dream Alive March", which has now been rescheduled for February 10. The storm's severity, featuring heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures, prompted Governor Jim Pillen to declare a state of emergency, strictly advising residents against unnecessary travel due to the heightened risk of vehicular stranding.

State on High Alert

The havoc wreaked by the storm was particularly felt in Omaha and eastern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol reported over 1,200 stranded vehicles and more than 400 motorist assists, painting a stark picture of the storm's impact. Assistance, including crew and equipment, poured in from neighboring South Dakota, bolstering the efforts of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Resilience Amidst Chaos

Snowplow crews have been operating in overdrive, with each member logging more than 80 hours in the past week to clear the snow. Despite the plummeting temperatures hindering the use of salt and causing sand to freeze, the main operation of snow clearance is largely complete. The focus has now shifted towards spreading sand to provide traction on the icy roads.

Impact on Public Services

The storm's aftermath has also disrupted regular city services. Garbage and recycling services have been affected, leading to delays and adjustments in collection schedules. Metro Transit adjusted its services to adapt to the severe conditions. Energy utilities like the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) have urged customers to conserve energy to prevent potential outages.