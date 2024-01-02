Omaha Mourns the Loss of 17-Year-Old Seth Cronin Feyerherm

On December 27, 2023, Omaha lost one of its vibrant young souls, Seth Cronin Feyerherm, at the tender age of 17. His life, though short-lived, was brimming with passion, hard work, and humor that left indelible impressions on all who knew him. Seth’s funeral services are set to take place on January 6 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Justin Bell, followed by a celebration of his life at GraceHill Church.

A Life Well Lived

Born on April 17, 2006, to Brian and Allison Feyerherm, Seth was not just a beloved son but also a cherished brother to Sydney. He was a high school senior at Gretna High School, where he actively participated in the one act theater program. Seth’s interests were as diverse as they were intense. He had a love for welding and had enrolled himself in the MCC Welding Academy. Outside of school, he worked at Lanoha Nurseries and was a revered member of the GraceHill Church. Seth’s hobbies included fishing, hiking, gaming, and spending quality time with his friends. But his love for good music and his deep faith in God stood out among his many passions.

Leaving A Legacy Behind

Seth’s generosity did not cease with his untimely demise. His commitment to doing good for others continued after his death through organ and tissue donation, facilitated by ‘Live On Nebraska.’ This selfless act is set to restore life’s promise for many families. In lieu of flowers, Seth’s family has established a memorial fund to make specific donations on his behalf. This fund will serve as a testament to Seth’s unwavering desire to help others and will keep his memory alive for his loved ones and the community.

Remembering Seth

As the city of Omaha mourns the loss of this bright spark, The Daily News pays tribute to Seth Cronin Feyerherm, a young man whose life was characterized by passion, hard work, and a sense of humor that lightened many a heart. The detailed information regarding his obituary can be accessed through local funeral homes or directly through the newspaper’s contact channels. Seth’s life, albeit short, was indeed a celebration of the human spirit, and his legacy of love, laughter, and generosity will continue to inspire those left behind.