Omaha Mourns Loss of Retired Fire Apparatus Engineer, John McCann

The Omaha community is mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant and beloved community member, John McCann. A retired Fire Apparatus Engineer from the Omaha Fire Department, McCann's death has left the community in grief, punctuating the end of a career marked by unwavering devotion to duty and an unyielding commitment to the community he served.

A Legacy of Service

McCann joined the Omaha Fire Department in 2002, embarking on a journey that would span more than two decades. He was promoted to the role of Fire Apparatus Engineer in 2012, a testament to his expertise and dedication. His 21-year tenure was characterized by his unwavering commitment to public duty.

Remembering John McCann

Aside from his distinguished professional life, McCann was a cherished family man. Remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend, his loss reverberates beyond the boundaries of the Fire Department, touching the hearts of those who knew him personally. His funeral service is set to take place at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, January 20, 2024, providing a space for the community to come together to honor his life and work.

A Community in Mourning

The Omaha Fire Department extended their heartfelt condolences through a statement on social media, reflecting the sense of loss felt within the community. They acknowledged his service and sent their hearts and prayers to McCann's wife, children, family, and friends. The department's sentiments underscore the profound impact of McCann's commitment to his work and his enduring legacy within the community.