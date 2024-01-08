en English
Omaha Braces for Significant Winter Storm: Heavy Snowfall Expected

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
A significant shift in winter weather is approaching the Omaha area as a severe winter storm warning has been issued. The warning, set to commence from 6 a.m. on Tuesday and persist through noon on Thursday, forecasts an intensifying snowfall starting by Tuesday lunchtime. The storm is expected to persist overnight into Wednesday morning, making travel challenging.

Regional Snowfall Variances

Computer models suggest differing snowfall amounts across various regions. Eastern Nebraska, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri are anticipated to experience heavy snowfall, potentially reaching up to a foot in certain spots. On the contrary, lighter snow is predicted for areas extending from Eppley to Harlan Atlantic and Carroll, with expected accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Omaha, caught mid-way, is projected to receive between 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Current Weather Conditions

Presently, the area’s temperature hovers in the high 20s to low 30s, with a southeast breeze acting as a buffer against significant temperature drops overnight. Snow is already making its appearance on the radar, and light snowflakes may reach the Omaha metro overnight.

Consequences of the Storm

The storm’s main impact will be felt on Tuesday, complicating cleanup efforts with strong winds following the snowfall. Despite the snow ceasing, Tuesday morning will still present severe travel challenges due to the wind. The rest of the week is expected to be windy and cold, with additional chances for snow on Wednesday evening, Thursday, and Friday. Bitter cold temperatures are forecasted for the weekend, adding to the winter woes.

United States Weather Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

