Olympia's Weekend Extravaganza: From Greatest Piano Men to Dancing Trees

This weekend, Olympia transforms into a vibrant hub of music, theater, and dance, showcasing a variety of performances that cater to diverse tastes. Music enthusiasts can revel in the melodies of legendary piano icons, while theater lovers can immerse themselves in a unique love story. Meanwhile, an innovative dance performance promises to connect audiences with the natural world in an unprecedented way.

Advertisment

A Night with the Piano Legends

On Saturday, March 9, 'The Greatest Piano Men' concert will hit the stage at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, offering a musical journey through the works of Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Elton John, and more. This tribute not only celebrates the virtuosity of these artists but also honors the legacy of Little Richard, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Liberace. With ticket prices ranging from $36 to $69, attendees are in for an unforgettable evening starting at 8 p.m. at 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. For those seeking an alternative musical experience, Emerald City Music's double-quartet concert the same night presents a blend of classical masterpieces by Mendelssohn, Mozart, and Shostakovich at the Minnaert Center for the Arts.

Exploring Love and Literature

Advertisment

Olympia Little Theatre takes audiences on a different journey with its production of '84 Charing Cross Road,' opening Friday, March 8. This play, adapted from Helene Hanff's book, delves into the poignant, platonic relationship between a New York writer and a London bookstore owner. Directed by Kendra Malm, the performance promises to captivate theater-goers with its exploration of love, literature, and the power of written correspondence. Shows run through March 23, with tickets available for $12-$16.

Dancing to the Forest's Melody

In an innovative fusion of nature and art, 'Dancing to the Music of the Forest' offers a unique performance on Friday, March 8. This fundraiser for Thurston Friends of Trees features dancers moving to music derived from the electrical signals of trees, translated into notes through a special device. The event, including film, live dance, and a Q&A session, aims to deepen the connection between attendees and the natural world. Taking place at the old Performing Arts Center at Capital High School, tickets are available on a sliding scale, inviting everyone to experience the music of the forest.

As Olympia prepares for a weekend brimming with artistic expression, each event offers a unique opportunity to engage with music, theater, and dance in new and meaningful ways. Whether drawn to the timeless appeal of piano legends, the intricate narratives of literature, or the innovative harmony of nature and performance, there's something for everyone to enjoy. This array of events not only enriches Olympia's cultural landscape but also brings together communities through shared experiences of art and nature.