Olivia Wilde Spotted Post-Gym in LA; Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen with Elsie Hewitt

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Olivia Wilde Spotted Post-Gym in LA; Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen with Elsie Hewitt

Looking fit and fabulous, Olivia Wilde was sighted in Los Angeles, emerging from a gym session, her toned physique on display. Dressed in fitted black leggings and a hoodie bearing the inscription ‘The Apple Pan’, the actress carried a black bag and a blue water bottle, her face adorned with a cheerful smile as she crossed the street post-workout.

Ex-Fiancé Sudeikis Spotted with Elsie Hewitt

This sighting comes hot on the heels of her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, being spotted in a warm embrace with actress Elsie Hewitt outside the Birds Street Club located in West Hollywood. Sudeikis and Hewitt were romantically linked last summer, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship status.

Backstory of Wilde and Sudeikis’s Relationship

Sudeikis and Wilde began their romantic journey in 2011, leading to an engagement in 2013. However, their relationship took a downturn, and they separated in November 2020, thereby ending their engagement. A custody dispute over their two children, Otis and Daisy, was settled in September last year, with both parties agreeing to joint custody. Sudeikis is now expected to pay Wilde $27,000 monthly in child support.

Wilde’s Past Relationship with Harry Styles

While Sudeikis has been seen in the company of Hewitt, Wilde had a relationship with pop sensation Harry Styles from 2020 until November 2022. The relationship made headlines due to Styles’ popularity and their significant age difference.

United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

