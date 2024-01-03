Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise

Management consultancy heavyweight, Oliver Wyman, is slated to acquire SeaTec Consulting, an Atlanta-based firm known for technical consulting in the transportation, aerospace, and defense sectors. This strategic move marks Oliver Wyman’s second acquisition in the aerospace domain within a year, highlighting the firm’s aggressive growth strategy in the aviation industry. The deal is set to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Enhancing Aviation Expertise

SeaTec Consulting, founded in 2000, offers a broad spectrum of services such as engineering, digital, and consulting expertise that addresses operational and technical challenges in asset-intensive industries. With a workforce of over 250 dedicated professionals and offices in Atlanta, Bellevue, Bloomington, and Cardiff, UK, SeaTec has successfully etched its mark in the industry. The impending acquisition is expected to amplify Oliver Wyman’s foothold in the aviation space. SeaTec will be integrated into Oliver Wyman’s Cavok division, known for enhancing safety standards, process efficiency, and maintenance in the global aviation, aerospace, and rail industries.

Strategic Acquisitions: A Growth Path

Oliver Wyman, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC), reported a robust revenue of $781 million in Q3 2023. MMC’s business expansion strategy leans heavily towards inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It has enabled the company to penetrate new regions, deepen its presence in existing markets, diversify into new business areas, and develop fresh segments. The acquisition of SeaTec Consulting is a testament to this strategy. Prior to this, Oliver Wyman acquired Avascent in 2022, another significant move in bolstering its aerospace portfolio.

Paving the Way for the Future

The acquisition of SeaTec is anticipated to enhance operations, cost efficiency, reliability, and safety in the aviation, defense, and transportation sectors, according to Brian Prentice, a partner at Oliver Wyman. With its ever-growing team of over 7,000 professionals worldwide, the New York-headquartered firm is committed to delivering superior consulting services across various industries. The integration of SeaTec into Cavok division signifies Oliver Wyman’s commitment towards creating a safer and more efficient future for the aviation and transportation industry.