en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise

Management consultancy heavyweight, Oliver Wyman, is slated to acquire SeaTec Consulting, an Atlanta-based firm known for technical consulting in the transportation, aerospace, and defense sectors. This strategic move marks Oliver Wyman’s second acquisition in the aerospace domain within a year, highlighting the firm’s aggressive growth strategy in the aviation industry. The deal is set to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Enhancing Aviation Expertise

SeaTec Consulting, founded in 2000, offers a broad spectrum of services such as engineering, digital, and consulting expertise that addresses operational and technical challenges in asset-intensive industries. With a workforce of over 250 dedicated professionals and offices in Atlanta, Bellevue, Bloomington, and Cardiff, UK, SeaTec has successfully etched its mark in the industry. The impending acquisition is expected to amplify Oliver Wyman’s foothold in the aviation space. SeaTec will be integrated into Oliver Wyman’s Cavok division, known for enhancing safety standards, process efficiency, and maintenance in the global aviation, aerospace, and rail industries.

Strategic Acquisitions: A Growth Path

Oliver Wyman, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC), reported a robust revenue of $781 million in Q3 2023. MMC’s business expansion strategy leans heavily towards inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It has enabled the company to penetrate new regions, deepen its presence in existing markets, diversify into new business areas, and develop fresh segments. The acquisition of SeaTec Consulting is a testament to this strategy. Prior to this, Oliver Wyman acquired Avascent in 2022, another significant move in bolstering its aerospace portfolio.

Paving the Way for the Future

The acquisition of SeaTec is anticipated to enhance operations, cost efficiency, reliability, and safety in the aviation, defense, and transportation sectors, according to Brian Prentice, a partner at Oliver Wyman. With its ever-growing team of over 7,000 professionals worldwide, the New York-headquartered firm is committed to delivering superior consulting services across various industries. The integration of SeaTec into Cavok division signifies Oliver Wyman’s commitment towards creating a safer and more efficient future for the aviation and transportation industry.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
12 mins ago
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform
The United States Army has ventured into a new realm in its quest for superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal has awarded a contract to Bombardier Defense, a subsidiary of Learjet, Inc., for the procurement of one Global 6500 jet aircraft. This agreement includes an option for the
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform
Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness
1 hour ago
Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness
DGCA Boosts Aviation Safety Enforcement by 77% in 2023
1 hour ago
DGCA Boosts Aviation Safety Enforcement by 77% in 2023
Wizz Air Soars High with Record Passenger Numbers Amid Expansion Plans
14 mins ago
Wizz Air Soars High with Record Passenger Numbers Amid Expansion Plans
JetBlue Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism After Removing Orthodox Jewish Passengers from Flight
36 mins ago
JetBlue Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism After Removing Orthodox Jewish Passengers from Flight
Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Raises Aviation Safety Concerns
49 mins ago
Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Raises Aviation Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
55 seconds
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
58 seconds
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
1 min
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
1 min
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
2 mins
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
2 mins
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
2 mins
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
3 mins
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
3 mins
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
58 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
59 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app