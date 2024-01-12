en English
Science & Technology

Oldest Fossilized Reptile Skin Unearthed: A Journey Back 288 Million Years

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Unearthing the secrets of the past, amateur paleontologists Bill and Julie May have stumbled upon a remarkable discovery – a fragment of fossilized skin from a reptile that roamed the earth approximately 288 million years ago. This piece of preserved skin, less than the size of a fingernail, is a staggering 45 million years older than the first dinosaurs and stands as the oldest piece of fossilized skin ever found.

An Unprecedented Find

The discovery was made in the Richards Spur limestone cave system in Oklahoma, a place renowned for being the world’s richest source of land-living Paleozoic fossils. The cave environment played a critical role in preserving the skin, with low oxygen levels, clay sediments, and oil seepage providing ideal conditions for preservation.

Insight into Ancient Reptile Skin

The ancient skin fragment offers invaluable insights into the early evolution of reptile skin. Its pebbled surface is reminiscent of modern crocodile skin, while the hinged sections bear similarities to the skin seen on snakes and legless lizards. Despite the absence of bones or teeth to identify the species, this discovery underscores the antiquity of modern reptile skin features.

A Glimpse into Skin Evolution

Alongside the skin discovery, the study also highlights impressions in rocks from the cave system that carry the surface shape of ancient skin from several animals. This shows a striking variation in the skin of that era, including dermal scales, which are now rare but were prevalent at the time. This finding provides a rare glimpse into the diverse skin types and textures that existed among ancient reptiles.

The research, published in the journal Current Biology, contributes significantly to our understanding of vertebrate survival and evolution. While the fossilized skin fragment is small, the knowledge and insights it offers are colossal, shedding light on the conditions that facilitated the preservation of skin, the survival mechanisms of ancient reptiles, and the evolution of skin structures that we see in modern reptiles today.

