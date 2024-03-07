Old World Game Enhances Realism with Innovative Portrait Interpolation Update

Hooded Horse has once again pushed the boundaries of in-game realism and player immersion with their latest update to Old World, an acclaimed historical strategy game. Following the success of the Wonders & Dynasties DLC, the developer introduced a significant quality-of-life improvement through the addition of portrait interpolation and editor features, aimed at bringing the game's characters to life in a more dynamic and realistic manner.
Revolutionizing Character Portraits
The most notable feature of this update is the portrait interpolation mechanic. This innovative addition allows characters within the game to age in a more natural and progressive manner, moving away from the previous system of four static age-group portraits. Players can now see the subtle year-by-year, turn-by-turn changes in their characters, including the gradual appearance of gray hairs, which adds a new layer of depth and realism to the gameplay experience.
Expressive Characters, Enhanced Gameplay
Moreover, the update introduces the ability for characters to display dynamic facial expressions that reflect their sentiments towards the player's faction leader. This feature enhances the emotional connectivity between players and the game's characters, allowing for a more authentic portrayal of relationships and interactions within the game world. The update, now available for players, also includes a series of bug fixes and adjustments, ensuring an even smoother gameplay experience.
Availability and Access
Old World is available on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / ¥4,980. Players interested in experiencing the enriched character dynamics and improved realism can access the latest update now. For those looking to delve deeper into the specifics of the update, comprehensive patch notes are available, detailing every enhancement and adjustment made to the game.
As Hooded Horse continues to innovate and improve upon its already impressive historical strategy game, players can look forward to an even more immersive and engaging experience in Old World. The introduction of portrait interpolation and dynamic facial expressions not only sets a new standard for character realism in strategy games but also reinforces Hooded Horse's commitment to enhancing player immersion and storytelling within the game's rich historical tapestry.