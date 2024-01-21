Old Town Biergarten: A New Community-centric Outdoor Drinking Venue in Old Orcutt

Old Town Biergarten, a German-inspired outdoor drinking establishment, is set to lay its foundational stone in Old Orcutt by the end of January, with a target completion date by summer. The Biergarten, located at 125 South Broadway, is the creative vision of Frank Rivera and his brother, aiming to infuse a gardenesque, semi-urban charm into the locale. The establishment aims to not merely be a hub for entertainment and nightlife but also a platform to foster community engagement with local businesses.

Approval and Community Involvement

The project, after securing the final nod from the Santa Barbara Planning Department, is poised to offer a unique outdoor environment where patrons can unwind with a drink in hand. Rivera, with his background rooted in agriculture, is clear about his intention to not manufacture beer on the premises. Instead, his vision is to spotlight local breweries and smaller producers, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship with the community. Rivera underscores the importance of customer feedback in shaping the Biergarten's offerings and experience, a democratic approach that will allow the venue to evolve organically, reflecting the preferences of its patrons.

The Venue: A Green, Pedestrian-friendly Space

The venue's previous occupant, the Old Town Garden Center, leaves a verdant legacy that the Biergarten plans to uphold. The blueprint for the space includes a plethora of greenery and pedestrian-friendly enhancements. Among these upgrades is an additional bathroom and ADA-compliant walkways, making the venue accessible and user-friendly.

Creating a Family-friendly Venue

Rivera's concept goes beyond the typical bar scene. His focus is on creating a family-friendly venue that leverages the Central Coast's weather, offering an open-air, relaxed environment for families to enjoy. The venue is not just about serving drinks but also about fostering increased foot traffic for surrounding businesses. In this vision, the Biergarten becomes an integral part of the locale, stimulating economic activity and community interactions.