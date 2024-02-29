Old Town Alexandria Gears Up for 41st Ballyshaners St. Patrick's Day Parade

The streets of Old Town Alexandria are set to come alive with the vibrant hues of green, gold, and the spirited sounds of pipe and drum bands as the 41st annual Ballyshaners St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This year's parade, starting at King Street and St. Asaph Street and concluding at Fairfax and Cameron streets, promises an eclectic mix of Irish cultural and community groups, alongside a variety of entertainment that captures the essence of Irish tradition and heritage.

Festival Highlights and Key Participants

As a cornerstone of Alexandria's cultural calendar, the parade brings together a rich tapestry of participants, from marching pipe and drum bands to Irish dance schools. Noteworthy entries include costumed military reenactors, Irish dogs, and civic organizations, all contributing to a display of Irish pride and community spirit. Classic cars, Scout groups, and floats from local businesses add to the parade's diverse appeal, making it a must-see event for residents and tourists alike.

Post-parade festivities extend the celebration into the heart of Old Town, with Irish pubs and bars offering an array of music and entertainment. Daniel O'Connell's, helmed by parade emcee John Brennan, features performances by Brendan's Voyage and the Boyle School Irish Dancers. Murphy's of Alexandria kicks off its party early, with a lineup of live music and dance spanning from morning till past midnight. Additionally, Port City Brewing's takeover of King & Rye's patio promises a lively afternoon of Irish tunes, food, and drinks.

Community Engagement and Accessibility

The Ballyshaners, translating to "Old Towners" in Gaelic, have been instrumental in fostering community engagement through the annual parade. Encouraging residents and tourists to partake in the festivities, the organization offers various sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, ensuring the event remains a staple of Alexandria's cultural offerings. With the parade set to begin at 12:15 p.m., attendees are advised to arrive early to secure favorable viewing spots, as the event is free to the public.

Looking Ahead

As Old Town Alexandria prepares to host the 41st annual Ballyshaners St. Patrick's Day Parade, the excitement among community members and visitors is palpable. This year's event not only celebrates Irish culture and heritage but also reinforces the sense of community and belonging among Alexandria's residents. As the parade and subsequent celebrations unfold, they serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit and resilience of the Irish people, inviting all to partake in the festivities and create lasting memories.

With the parade's rich history and its significance as a beacon of cultural celebration, the anticipation for Saturday's event is unmatched. As the community comes together to celebrate, the Ballyshaners St. Patrick's Day Parade stands as a testament to the vibrant cultural fabric of Old Town Alexandria, promising an unforgettable experience for all who attend.