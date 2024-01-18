Old Saybrook Community Rallies Around Local Family After Devastating Fire

In a striking testament to community solidarity, the residents of Old Saybrook have rallied around Eric Lintelmann, a local businessman, and his family following a devastating house fire on January 7. The blaze resulted in the total loss of the Lintelmann's family home and belongings. Eric, his girlfriend Molly, and their dog Tank were fortunate to escape the incident unscathed, while their children, Maddie and Max, were not present during the tragedy.

Community Cohesion in Times of Crisis

Eric Lintelmann is not just a resident of Old Saybrook; he is a deeply ingrained figure within the community. Having lived in Old Saybrook his entire life, he inherited his grandfather's painting business, maintaining a tangible link with the town's past and its people. Eric's active community involvement, including coaching and volunteering, further cements his connection with his neighbors, making the recent calamity all the more poignant.

A Collective Effort for Recovery

In the face of such hardship, the Old Saybrook community has demonstrated remarkable unity and resilience. Leading the charge is Eric's sister, Sondra Lintelmann-Dellaripa, who initiated a GoFundMe campaign to aid the family's recovery efforts. The campaign has seen an extraordinary response, with contributions exceeding $34,000, far surpassing its initial target of $10,000. The local businesses are also playing their part, with events being organized at the Otter Cove Restaurant and The Gentlemen's Barbershop, to raise additional funds for the Lintelmann family.

Despite the immense loss, the Lintelmann family has found solace in the unwavering support and love they have received from family, friends, and their community. In an expression of heartfelt gratitude, Eric acknowledged that this collective embrace has been instrumental in helping them navigate the aftermath of the traumatic event.