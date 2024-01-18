Old Pal's CEO Jason Osni on Building a Legacy in the Cannabis Industry

Switching from a legal career to the cannabis industry, Jason Osni, co-founder and CEO of Old Pal, identified a market void for branded cannabis products. Together with Rusty Wilenkin, they launched Old Pal in 2018, a brand that has since been committed to simplifying cannabis consumption. Upholding the mantra, "It's just weed, man," Old Pal aims to demystify cannabis and streamline the consumer's choice with its three product variants: indica, sativa, and hybrid.

Building a Legacy Brand

Old Pal's growth strategy is anchored on the creation of a legacy brand that offers affordable products, designed to stand the test of time. The brand has expanded into markets like California, Nevada, and Washington, demonstrating its commitment to reach and cater to a broad range of consumers. Old Pal's product offerings, which include much-loved items like flower pre-rolls and ground cannabis, espouse the brand's mission to make cannabis consumption simple and relatable.

Insights at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight

Osni is set to share insights on Old Pal's journey and the broader cannabis industry at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event in Los Angeles on February 22. Attendees will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the cannabis industry through discussions and networking. The event is likely to offer valuable insights into the strategies employed by successful cannabis brands like Old Pal in navigating the dynamic market.

Partnership with Revelry Herb Co

In related news, The Cannabist Company announced a partnership with Revelry Herb Co. This move aims to introduce Revelry's artisan quality flower and pre-roll joints to the East Coast market. The partnership expands on the two companies' existing collaboration on lifestyle products and accessories. The Cannabist Company, formerly Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of cannabis products and services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Revelry, established in 2015, is committed to enhancing the cannabis lifestyle with a range of products, from smell-proof, high-tech gear to cannabis flowers and pre-rolls.