Old Orchard Beach Prepares for Major Flooding Amidst Impending Storm

The quaint coastal town of Old Orchard Beach, already scarred by the ferocity of previous storms, is girding itself for a fresh ordeal. A major storm is fast approaching, threatening to wreak havoc with significant flooding. The town’s fire department, helmed by Deputy Fire Chief Clif Whitten, has swung into action, setting up barriers and barricades in areas prone to flooding.

Proactive Measures and Road Closures

The storm, expected to land on Saturday, has prompted the town to announce plans to shut down several roads close to the water. This is a proactive measure to mitigate risks and facilitate emergency operations. The roads to be closed, along with the timings of the closures, have been detailed out, ensuring residents are well-informed and can plan their movements accordingly.

Deputy Fire Chief’s Appeal

Whitten has issued a plea for people to steer clear of the area unless absolutely necessary. This, he emphasizes, will allow emergency services to perform their duties effectively without undue interference. His appeal underscores the serious nature of the impending storm and the potential danger it poses to the community.

York County Emergency Alerts

Residents are also being encouraged to sign up for York County Emergency Alerts, which promise timely updates during the storm. These alerts can be received by texting ‘YORKCOUNTYALERTS’ to 226787, a part of the York County EMA RAVE Emergency Alerts system. This is a crucial step in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, allowing them to stay abreast of the situation as it unfolds.