Old Orchard Beach Prepares for Major Flooding Amidst Impending Storm

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
The quaint coastal town of Old Orchard Beach, already scarred by the ferocity of previous storms, is girding itself for a fresh ordeal. A major storm is fast approaching, threatening to wreak havoc with significant flooding. The town’s fire department, helmed by Deputy Fire Chief Clif Whitten, has swung into action, setting up barriers and barricades in areas prone to flooding.

Proactive Measures and Road Closures

The storm, expected to land on Saturday, has prompted the town to announce plans to shut down several roads close to the water. This is a proactive measure to mitigate risks and facilitate emergency operations. The roads to be closed, along with the timings of the closures, have been detailed out, ensuring residents are well-informed and can plan their movements accordingly.

Deputy Fire Chief’s Appeal

Whitten has issued a plea for people to steer clear of the area unless absolutely necessary. This, he emphasizes, will allow emergency services to perform their duties effectively without undue interference. His appeal underscores the serious nature of the impending storm and the potential danger it poses to the community.

York County Emergency Alerts

Residents are also being encouraged to sign up for York County Emergency Alerts, which promise timely updates during the storm. These alerts can be received by texting ‘YORKCOUNTYALERTS’ to 226787, a part of the York County EMA RAVE Emergency Alerts system. This is a crucial step in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, allowing them to stay abreast of the situation as it unfolds.

United States Weather
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

