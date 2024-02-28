Old Highway 111 Roadwork Alert: One-Way Controlled Traffic This Week

Roadwork on Old Highway 111 has commenced, leading to significant traffic shifts between Rutherford Road and Goshen Road. Scheduled to run from 7:30 AM to 2:00 PM daily, this construction effort aims to improve the roadway but requires motorists to navigate one-way controlled traffic zones through Friday. With flagmen on-site directing the flow, drivers are advised to anticipate stops and plan for possible delays during these hours.

Understanding the Impact

As Cal Trans undertakes crucial roadwork on Old Highway 111, the stretch between Rutherford Road and Goshen Road becomes a focal point for traffic management. This construction phase introduces one-way traffic control, a method used to safely guide vehicles through work zones while minimizing disruption to the ongoing road improvements. Motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow the directions of flagmen to ensure a smooth commute through the affected areas.

Timing and Preparation

The timing of the roadwork is designed to minimize disruption, occurring after the morning rush and concluding before the late afternoon peak. However, unexpected delays can occur, and drivers are advised to allow extra travel time or seek alternate routes when possible. Staying informed about the progress of the construction and any changes to traffic patterns can also help mitigate the impact on daily commutes.

Looking Ahead

This week's roadwork on Old Highway 111 symbolizes a step towards enhanced road safety and infrastructure resilience. While the immediate effect may be seen as an inconvenience, the long-term benefits include smoother traffic flow and improved roadway conditions. Motorists' patience and cooperation are essential during this period, as Cal Trans works diligently to complete the project with minimal disruption.