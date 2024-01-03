en English
Old Friends Farm Founder Michael Blowen Steps Down, John Nicholson to Take Helm

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Old Friends Farm Founder Michael Blowen Steps Down, John Nicholson to Take Helm

After more than two decades of dedicated service to the equine community, Michael Blowen, the founder of Old Friends farm, a sanctuary for retired thoroughbreds in Georgetown, Kentucky, has decided to step down as president. As a former Boston Globe reporter, Blowen’s love for horses led him to establish Old Friends in 2003, transforming it into a beloved haven for hundreds of retired racehorses, including famed Kentucky Derby winners Silver Charm and Charismatic. Today, the farm spans over 240 acres and houses nearly 300 horses.

A New Chapter for Old Friends

Blowen’s resignation, announced on Wednesday, marks a significant transition for the esteemed farm. Beginning February 1, 2024, John Nicholson, the former Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Park, will succeed Blowen. Nicholson’s love for horses, combined with his administrative prowess, made him a fitting choice for the role. Despite stepping down from daily management, Blowen will remain an integral part of Old Friends, continuing to serve as a goodwill ambassador.

Silver Charm: The Star Attraction

Among the hundreds of equine retirees at Old Friends, one stands out – Silver Charm. The oldest living Derby winner, Silver Charm, had a near miss at the Triple Crown in 1997. Today, he is the farm’s star attraction, delighting visitors with his unmistakable charm and charisma.

Old Friends: More Than a Retirement Home

Under Blowen’s leadership, Old Friends has grown into a multi-million dollar operation, significantly impacting the thoroughbred industry’s retirement practices. Beyond providing a dignified retirement for racing legends, the farm has emerged as a popular destination for horse enthusiasts worldwide. Visitors often have the opportunity to meet the equine retirees, with Blowen himself frequently leading tours.

Reflecting on his journey, Blowen credits Old Friends with redefining his life. “It’s the most fulfilling thing in the world, to be surrounded by the horses you care for,” he said. As Old Friends embarks on a new chapter under Nicholson’s leadership, Blowen’s legacy and love for horses will continue to guide its mission.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

