Old Friends Farm Founder Hands Over Reins to New Leader

Michael Blowen, founder of the esteemed Old Friends farm in Kentucky, renowned as a haven for retired thoroughbreds, has announced his departure from the role of president. A former movie critic, Blowen transformed his life and the lives of hundreds of racehorses with his vision of a dignified retirement sanctuary. Stepping into his shoes is John Nicholson, a former executive of the Kentucky Horse Park, poised to maintain the legacy that Blowen has cultivated over the past two decades.

A Legacy of Compassion

Blowen’s journey from movie critic to founder of Old Friends, a retirement facility for aging thoroughbreds, is a testament to his passion for these majestic creatures. Over the years, the farm has become a beloved destination for thoroughbred fans, providing a dignified retirement for hundreds of horses, including illustrious Kentucky Derby winners like Silver Charm. The farm’s mission and success have far exceeded Blowen’s initial expectations, growing from a humble sanctuary to a sprawling 240-acre establishment sheltering nearly 300 horses.

Transition of Leadership

Effective February 1, 2024, John Nicholson will assume the role of president and CEO of Old Friends farm. Nicholson, with his extensive experience as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Park from 1997 to 2014, is ideally suited to continue Blowen’s mission. Blowen expressed his utmost confidence in Nicholson’s abilities, particularly his love for horses, which is at the heart of Old Friends. Nicholson, on his part, expressed his excitement to join the Old Friends family and uphold Blowen’s vision and values.

Blowen’s Continued Involvement

Although Blowen is stepping down from daily management, he is by no means severing his ties with the farm. He will continue to serve as a goodwill ambassador for Old Friends, greeting visitors, leading tours, and fulfilling other roles as needed. The farm’s operations and care for its equine residents rely heavily on donations. Blowen’s presence and continued involvement will undoubtedly be pivotal in ensuring the farm’s ongoing success and the welfare of its cherished residents.