en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Oktibbeha County Gears Up for Winter Storm: Warming Center Opens

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Oktibbeha County Gears Up for Winter Storm: Warming Center Opens

Bracing for the impending Winter Storm, the Oktibbeha County Emergency Operations Center (OCEOC) has taken proactive measures by implementing its Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. A key component of this plan is the establishment of a Warming Center at the First Baptist Church Warehouse, located at 210 S. Jackson Street, Starkville, Mississippi. The facility is scheduled to commence operations from Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m., providing a safe haven for residents until Thursday, January 18th at 8 a.m.

Pre-emptive Measures for Inclement Weather

With a Winter Storm Watch in effect from January 14th to January 15th, the Oktibbeha County administration has taken these precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. However, the validity of the storm watch could be extended, dependent on the evolving weather conditions.

Warming Center: Providing Essentials and Comfort

The Warming Center is not merely a shelter from the storm, but a place that offers warmth, comfort, and essential supplies to those in need. From cots and blankets to snacks, water, and hygiene items, the center aims to cater to the basic needs of those seeking refuge from the harsh winter conditions.

Starkville Strong: Community Support in Challenging Times

The volunteer group, Starkville Strong, will be aiding the operations of the Warming Center. Their assistance in staffing the center adds to the sense of community cohesion and mutual support, crucial in these challenging times.

Animal Safety: Special Arrangements for Pets

Recognizing that pets are also affected during such weather events, the management has clarified that the Warming Center is a pet-free facility. However, arrangements have been made with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society to provide shelter for the pets of those availing the Warming Center’s facilities.

Donation Bins: A Call for Contributions

Winter storm donation bins have been placed at various locations for those who wish to contribute. These donations will play a significant role in supporting the operations of the Warming Center and other shelters, like the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition’s winter warming station in Columbus, which is also preparing for the storm.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
29 seconds ago
Glamour and Tory Burch Honor Female Emmy Nominees at Annual Luncheon
In a grand celebration of pioneering women in television, Glamour and Tory Burch hosted their annual luncheon honoring female Emmy nominees. The event, held at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood, saw a record turnout of nominees. Among them were notables such as Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Williams, Padma Lakshmi, and
Glamour and Tory Burch Honor Female Emmy Nominees at Annual Luncheon
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
1 min ago
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Minister Keisha Salmon Debuts First Song: A Musical Reflection of Her Journey
2 mins ago
Minister Keisha Salmon Debuts First Song: A Musical Reflection of Her Journey
Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology
1 min ago
Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology
Third Suspect Apprehended in Whitesboro Street Double Shooting
1 min ago
Third Suspect Apprehended in Whitesboro Street Double Shooting
Audacious Drone Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Washington State Prison
1 min ago
Audacious Drone Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Washington State Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
11 seconds
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
1 min
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
1 min
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
2 mins
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
2 mins
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
2 mins
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
2 mins
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
3 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app