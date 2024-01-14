Oktibbeha County Gears Up for Winter Storm: Warming Center Opens

Bracing for the impending Winter Storm, the Oktibbeha County Emergency Operations Center (OCEOC) has taken proactive measures by implementing its Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. A key component of this plan is the establishment of a Warming Center at the First Baptist Church Warehouse, located at 210 S. Jackson Street, Starkville, Mississippi. The facility is scheduled to commence operations from Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m., providing a safe haven for residents until Thursday, January 18th at 8 a.m.

Pre-emptive Measures for Inclement Weather

With a Winter Storm Watch in effect from January 14th to January 15th, the Oktibbeha County administration has taken these precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. However, the validity of the storm watch could be extended, dependent on the evolving weather conditions.

Warming Center: Providing Essentials and Comfort

The Warming Center is not merely a shelter from the storm, but a place that offers warmth, comfort, and essential supplies to those in need. From cots and blankets to snacks, water, and hygiene items, the center aims to cater to the basic needs of those seeking refuge from the harsh winter conditions.

Starkville Strong: Community Support in Challenging Times

The volunteer group, Starkville Strong, will be aiding the operations of the Warming Center. Their assistance in staffing the center adds to the sense of community cohesion and mutual support, crucial in these challenging times.

Animal Safety: Special Arrangements for Pets

Recognizing that pets are also affected during such weather events, the management has clarified that the Warming Center is a pet-free facility. However, arrangements have been made with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society to provide shelter for the pets of those availing the Warming Center’s facilities.

Donation Bins: A Call for Contributions

Winter storm donation bins have been placed at various locations for those who wish to contribute. These donations will play a significant role in supporting the operations of the Warming Center and other shelters, like the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition’s winter warming station in Columbus, which is also preparing for the storm.