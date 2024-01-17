Oktibbeha County Deputies Clear Up Missing Woman Misunderstanding, Warn Against Phone Scams

In a turn of recent events, residents of Oktibbeha County, Mississippi, experienced a brief spell of concern for a woman who was initially thought to be lost or missing. The woman, pictured by the sheriff's department on their Facebook page, sparked a wave of worry as she was seen walking through the dried bed of Oktibbeha County Lake. The woman, with long, dark hair, dressed in a white or light blue housecoat and possibly grey pants, was an unfamiliar sight to many.

Unraveling the Mystery

The Oktibbeha County deputies swung into action, trying to piece together the puzzle. Despite the Starkville police and fire departments employing drones to locate the woman, their search yielded no results. The situation was further complicated by the fact that no one had reported a woman missing, leaving authorities in the dark regarding her identity and residence.

Clarifying the Confusion

However, as the mystery deepened, the truth came to light in the most unexpected of ways. The so-called 'missing woman' was not lost or confused, but merely partaking in her regular morning walk. Upon locating her on Tuesday evening, the deputies found her to be safe and sound, oblivious to the commotion her morning routine had caused.

Addressing Scams and Safety

Alongside this, Oktibbeha County deputies also shed light on a recent phone scam. Scammers were found to be spoofing the sheriff's department's phone number and asking for money or giving false warnings of arrests. The deputies clarified that law enforcement agencies will never ask for money over the phone and stressed the importance of public vigilance against such scams.