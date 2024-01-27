Oklahoma State Secures Narrow Victory Over West Virginia in College Basketball Showdown

In an exhilarating display of collegiate basketball, Oklahoma State emerged victorious over West Virginia in a nail-biting finish, ending their six-game losing streak with a 70-66 win. The game was a rollercoaster ride, with the first half ending in West Virginia's favor, albeit by a slim margin of 33-32. However, Oklahoma State managed to shift the momentum in the second half, securing their triumph in this hard-fought contest.

Key Performances

West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa put on a splendid performance, scoring 21 points, including six 3-pointers. Alongside Kriisa, Quinn Slazinski also stepped up, contributing 18 points to West Virginia's tally. Despite their efforts, the Mountaineers fell short of a win. On the opposing side, Brandon Garrison spearheaded Oklahoma State's offense with a commendable 20-point contribution. He was well-supported by Javon Small, who not only scored 15 points but also showcased a stellar defensive performance with 12 rebounds and 7 assists.

Decisive Moments

The game was replete with several game-changing moments. Among them, Small's 3-pointer and Garrison's free throws in the closing minutes played a crucial role in tipping the scales in favor of Oklahoma State. In addition, West Virginia's inability to convert their last six shots in the final three minutes allowed Oklahoma State to seize the opportunity and end the game on an 8-2 run.

The Winning Factor

Despite West Virginia's commendable 10 successful 3-point shots from 22 attempts, it was Oklahoma State's superiority at the free-throw line that proved decisive. The team managed to convert 20 out of their 26 free throw attempts, a performance that ultimately sealed their victory in front of an audience of 6,889 at the arena, half its total capacity.