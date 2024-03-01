Oklahoma Pastor Dusty Deevers Nominates Jared Moore for SBC President Amidst Four-Way Race

Oklahoma State Sen. and Pastor, Dusty Deevers, has officially announced his intent to nominate Tennessee Pastor Jared Moore for the presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), sparking interest and debate within the largest Protestant denomination in the United States. This nomination comes as part of a four-way race for the SBC presidency, setting the stage for a pivotal election at the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Conservative Credentials and Vision for the SBC

Jared Moore, the senior pastor of Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church in Crossville, Tennessee, has a long history of involvement in SBC ministry, dating back to 2000. Throughout his career, Moore has established himself as a staunch conservative, particularly noted for his outright opposition to abortion and firm belief in the inerrancy of the Bible. His conservative stance aligns closely with the values of Founders Ministries, an organization within the SBC known for its traditionalist perspective.

Deevers, in his remarks to Baptist Press, emphasized Moore's dedication to Christ and His Word, highlighting Moore's role as a "faithful husband, father, and pastor." Deevers believes Moore's leadership could rejuvenate the SBC's influence and mission in a world desperately in need of the Gospel, amidst internal struggles and societal pressures that have recently beset the denomination.

Background and Qualifications of Jared Moore

Moore's educational background includes a bachelor's degree in biblical studies from Trinity College of the Bible in Indiana, a Master of Divinity in Christian Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky, and a Ph.D. in systematic theology from the same institution. He is the author of several works addressing contemporary Christian issues, including "The Lust of the Flesh: Thinking Biblically About 'Sexual Orientation,' Attraction, and Temptation" and "The Pop Culture Parent: Helping Kids Engage Their World for Christ."

His tenure as senior pastor of Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church since 2016 and previous role as the second vice president of the SBC in 2014 underscore his deep-rooted commitment to the denomination and its values. Moore's nomination is particularly noteworthy given his vocal stance on controversial issues, such as his critical view of the pro-choice movement from a Christian perspective, arguing it conflicts with fundamental Christian beliefs about the sanctity of life from conception.

The Road to the SBC Presidency

As the SBC approaches its annual meeting, the presidency race is heating up with Moore facing off against three other candidates. This election is critical for the future direction of the SBC, as it grapples with declining membership and the need for a unified vision. Moore's candidacy represents a potential pivot towards a more conservative and traditionalist stance, aiming to address internal divisions and restore the SBC's moral and spiritual leadership in society.

The nomination of Jared Moore by Dusty Deevers has certainly added a layer of anticipation and complexity to the upcoming SBC presidency election. With the denomination at a crossroads, the outcome of this election could significantly influence the SBC's path forward, impacting its theological stance, public witness, and approach to contemporary societal issues. As members of the SBC and the wider Christian community watch closely, the election results will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the denomination's future.