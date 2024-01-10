Oklahoma Organizations Mobilize to Protect Unhoused Population from Freezing Temperatures

As Oklahoma braces for a surge of freezing temperatures, local organizations have sprung into action to shield the unhoused population from the bitter cold. At the forefront of this initiative is Food and Shelter, a Norman-based organization committed to serving those in need.

Extended Operating Hours

The group has announced its plan to extend operating hours to provide a warm haven for the city’s homeless individuals. Executive Director, April Doshier, underlined the urgency of this move, stating that the risk of people freezing to death is a stark reality that cannot be brushed aside. The organization has registered a significant spike in the unhoused population over the past year, a trend which underscores the criticality of their mission to offer shelter during this period of intense cold.

24-Hour Warming Station

Starting this Thursday, Food and Shelter will transform itself into a 24-hour warming station. Recognizing the diverse needs of the unhoused population, the organization plans to accommodate those with specific requirements. This includes families with children, individuals with companion animals, and those with physical disabilities. To facilitate this, the organization is reserving blocks of rooms in various motels across the city.

Call for Donations

Alongside the expansion of their service hours, Food and Shelter is actively seeking donations of sleeping bags, winter gear, and blankets to bolster their efforts. Their doors will remain open round the clock for at least a week. The potential to extend this period remains a possibility, contingent on the progression of the weather conditions.