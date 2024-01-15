Oklahoma in the Grip of Arctic Weather: What to Expect

As the cold Arctic winds howl, Oklahoma presently finds itself grappling with extreme weather conditions, including significant snowfall. The icy curtain has lifted, however, the frosty aftermath is anticipated to create hazardous conditions on local and neighborhood roads, according to meteorologist Sabrina Bates.

The Cold’s Chilling Grip

Temperatures are plummeting, with wind chills expected to fall to a staggering 10 to 20 degrees below zero. This poses a risk of dangerously low temperatures, and residents are urged to allow additional time for travel and car starting in these severe conditions. With the mercury barely scraping single digits, the frigid weather is expected to continue its icy reign through Tuesday.

A Glimmer of Respite on the Horizon

But amid the biting frost, a small sigh of relief is in store. Tuesday afternoon promises a slight respite with double-digit temperatures, and the chill is expected to ease further mid-week. However, local residents are being advised to remain vigilant. The weather remains fickle, with another potential cold front being forecasted for later in the week.

Staying Informed and Safe

In these icy conditions, staying informed is crucial. Residents are encouraged to tune into KC for regular weather updates. As the state grapples with the fierce winter conditions, the need for caution cannot be emphasized enough. The Arctic cold brings not just snow and ice, but also a host of potential hazards, and being prepared is the best defense.