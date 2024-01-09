en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Oklahoma Girds for Arctic Blast: Preparations Underway Amid Memories of Winter Storm Uri

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Oklahoma Girds for Arctic Blast: Preparations Underway Amid Memories of Winter Storm Uri

Oklahoma, a state known for its harsh winters, is steeling itself for an arctic blast anticipated to bring the lowest temperatures in three years. The impending weather event stirs memories of the conditions during Winter Storm Uri in 2021, setting the state on high alert. 4Warn Storm Team Meteorologist Emily Sutton projects single-digit lows, wind chills plunging 10 to 20 degrees below zero, coupled with snow and high winds.

Lessons from Past, Preparations for Future

In response to the forecast, utility companies in Oklahoma, such as OG&E and ONG, are taking extensive precautions to avert the financial debacles of the 2021 storm, which cost ratepayers billions. These winterization measures are a clear indication of the lessons learned from the past and an effort to minimize potential damage. Measures include placing enclosures over power equipment, clearing vegetation from power lines, and stockpiling natural gas. Furthermore, strategies like increasing natural gas storage, upgrading pipelines, and expanding supply sources are being implemented to ensure uninterrupted services. OG&E, in particular, has secured a sufficient supply of natural gas to handle additional fuel costs.

Residents Brace for the Storm

Residents aren’t sitting idle either. They are gearing up for the extreme weather by stocking up on supplies such as faucet covers, heat lamps, pipe insulation, and space heaters. Local plumbers and hardware store staff are dispensing advice on how to safeguard homes against the ruthless cold and prevent collateral damage. Westlake Ace Hardware, a local store, is observing a surge in shoppers as the week progresses, illustrating the escalating sense of urgency.

Final Call for Preparedness

As the arctic blast nears, utility companies are advocating for preparedness. They are urging residents to check on vulnerable family members, ensure phones and devices are fully charged, and stay updated about road conditions. The collective focus is now on weathering this storm while hoping to evade the devastation reminiscent of Winter Storm Uri.

0
United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
11 seconds ago
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra's Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel
Steeped in a macabre history that has become a local legend, a 300-year-old house in Massachusetts finds itself at the heart of a spine-tingling narrative. Its current resident, Tracy Sierra, is a thriller writer, attorney, and mother who has woven the eerie folklore around her home into the fabric of her debut novel, ‘Nightwatching’. A
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra's Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel
2024 Movie Releases: A Resurgence of 'Big Auteur Energy'
2 mins ago
2024 Movie Releases: A Resurgence of 'Big Auteur Energy'
Palestine Accepts US Proposal for Tax Transfer Via Norway; Israel Declines
2 mins ago
Palestine Accepts US Proposal for Tax Transfer Via Norway; Israel Declines
Linden Woman Arrested for Aggravated Arson Post Roommate Dispute
15 seconds ago
Linden Woman Arrested for Aggravated Arson Post Roommate Dispute
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
32 seconds ago
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up
38 seconds ago
Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
32 seconds
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
52 seconds
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
2 mins
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
4 mins
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
4 mins
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
4 mins
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
5 mins
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
5 mins
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
5 mins
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
17 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app