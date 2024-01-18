Oklahoma Farm Bureau Sets Legislative Priorities Amid Tax and Education Issues

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the voice for the state's agricultural producers, is setting its sights on tax and educational program funding issues as it readies for the 2024 legislative session. Amid the political hustle, the Bureau's lobbying efforts are primarily defensive, protecting the interests of farmers and ranchers against proposed zoning legislation that could potentially impose additional regulatory burdens.

Concerns About Zoning Legislation

Under the watchful eye of Steve Thompson, Vice President of Public Policy at the Bureau, there is growing apprehension about the unintended consequences of new authority being granted to county commissioners through the proposed legislation. The fear is that these changes could bring about unforeseen challenges, particularly for farmers and ranchers, who might find themselves contending with enhanced regulations.

The Income Tax Debate

Adding to the Bureau's concerns is the looming question of property tax increases, an offshoot of the state income tax reduction proposal. House Speaker Charles McCall and Governor Kevin Stitt are vocal supporters of the initiative, which calls for a special session to pass a 0.25% income tax decrease. The Bureau is cautious, however, about the potential repercussions of reducing reliance on income tax. They fear that this could inadvertently lead to increased pressure to raise property taxes, which would disproportionately affect landowners.

Advocacy for Agricultural Education

On a more proactive front, the Bureau is advocating for reforms to the initiative petition process, aimed at enhancing petition credibility. At the same time, it is throwing its weight behind the OSU Extension program and the state's CareerTech system. It is particularly supportive of the Future Farmers of America Program, for which it is seeking additional funding. This move underscores the Bureau's commitment to agricultural education, seen as a crucial pillar for the sustainability of the state's agricultural sector.