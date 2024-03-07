Oklahoma Daycare Teacher Arrested for Hitting 2-Year-Old, Released on $10K Bond

In a shocking incident at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center daycare in Lawton, Oklahoma, a teacher was arrested after allegedly assaulting a two-year-old student. The teacher, identified as Kelli Collins, has been released on a $10,000 bond, stirring concerns among parents and educators alike.

Unfolding of Events

Ashlee Gutierrez, the mother of the victim, Aniyah, was devastated upon learning that her daughter was not just hit on the leg as initially thought, but had been struck in the head. The impact caused the child's head to hit a bookshelf, a revelation that came as a shock to Gutierrez, who had trusted the daycare for over a decade. The incident was witnessed by Gutierrez's aunt during a pick-up, contradicting the initial belief that Aniyah might have accidentally hurt herself.

Following the incident, Kelli Collins was terminated from her position at the daycare, as confirmed by Jennie Nunn, the Assistant Superintendent of Caddo Kiowa Technology Center. The center has emphasized its commitment to staff training and compliance with Department of Human Services (DHS) regulations, underlining the unexpected nature of the assault. Collins now faces serious charges, with the potential for a sentence ranging from one year to life in prison, and the requirement to serve at least 85% of her sentence if found guilty.

Community Reaction and Concerns

The arrest has sparked a broader conversation about safety and oversight in childcare settings, leaving many to question the effectiveness of current training and monitoring systems. The incident not only raises concerns about the vetting and training of childcare professionals but also about the mechanisms in place to protect the most vulnerable. As the community grapples with these questions, the focus remains on ensuring such a distressing event does not repeat.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the paramount importance of child safety in educational and care settings. The repercussions of this event reach far beyond the immediate community, prompting a reevaluation of childcare practices and the safeguards necessary to protect children.