Automotive

Oklahoma Considers Vehicle-Miles-Traveled Tax to Secure Future Transportation Funding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Oklahoma Considers Vehicle-Miles-Traveled Tax to Secure Future Transportation Funding

As Oklahoma grapples with the future of transportation funding, a paradigm shift from the traditional fuel tax revenue system to a vehicle-miles-traveled (VMT) tax is on the horizon. The existing fuel tax, inclusive of a 19-cent per gallon charge on gas and diesel purchases, buttressed by a one-cent special assessment fee, currently rakes in approximately $583 million annually for transportation. However, this well-established revenue source is losing its potency due to improvements in fuel efficiency.

Addressing a Future Funding Shortfall

A Road User Charge Task Force, brought to life by legislation in 2021, has identified an impending crisis: a projected shortfall of $7.86 billion in fuel tax revenue by 2050. In a quest to avert this looming fiscal deficit, the task force has embarked on an exploration of alternative funding models.

Pilot Program Tests Viability of VMT Tax

A pilot program, dubbed Fair Miles Oklahoma, provided valuable insights into the potential of a pay-per-mile funding approach. The program, which involved 445 participants who collectively logged over a million miles, suggested that a VMT tax could be a more equitable solution. Unlike the blanket charges of the fuel tax, a VMT system could adjust fees based on multiple factors, including vehicle weight, fuel economy, and road congestion.

Concerns Over Efficiency, Cost, and Privacy

Notwithstanding the possible advantages, the Oklahoma Trucking Association has voiced concerns about the efficiency, cost, and potential privacy implications of a VMT tax. Balancing these reservations with the need for a robust and sustainable transportation funding model will be a key challenge for policymakers.

Temporary Measures to Maintain Funding

While a permanent solution is being sought, the task force has presented temporary measures to sustain transportation funding. These measures encompass fully funding the road fund with existing taxes and fees or escalating and indexing the state fuel tax. The Oklahoma Legislature is set to consider these recommendations in its forthcoming session.

Automotive Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

