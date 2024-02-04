Oklahoma City Tops as the Least Congested City Globally in 2023

In a world where time is a precious commodity and traffic congestion a daily strife, a city's traffic conditions significantly impact the quality of life. In 2023, a report by location technology specialist TomTom crowned Oklahoma City as the least congested city globally. This revelation set the city comfortably at 387th on the index, with a swift average travel time of 8 minutes 40 seconds to cover a 10 km distance. The average speed during rush hours was a breezy 61 km/h, ensuring American commuters in Oklahoma lost a mere 19 hours annually to traffic congestion.

Runner-up: Knoxville

Following Oklahoma City closely, Knoxville clocked an average travel time of 8 minutes 50 seconds for the same distance. Despite the slightly extended travel time, Knoxville commuters outshined their Oklahoma counterparts by losing only 18 hours per year to traffic congestion.

San Diego, Albany, and Dayton

San Diego, with a travel time of 9 minutes per 10 km, found itself ranked at 385th on the least congested cities list. However, the city lost a considerable 30 hours annually to traffic congestion, coming second only to Phoenix in this category. Albany and Dayton, on the other hand, had an average travel time of 9 minutes 10 seconds per 10 km, with commuters losing 12 hours yearly to road congestion.

Detroit and Syracuse

Detroit and Syracuse also recorded the same average travel time but differed in the annual time lost due to traffic. Detroit commuters lost 17 hours, while those in Syracuse lost a mere 11 hours. However, it's worth noting that Syracuse held the record for the highest average rush hour speed of 63 km/h.

Fresno, Jacksonville, and Phoenix

Fresno, Jacksonville, and Phoenix were ranked 380th, 379th, and 378th, respectively. Commuters in Fresno and Jacksonville averaged 9 minutes 20 seconds for 10 km, while their counterparts in Phoenix took an additional 10 seconds. However, Phoenix commuters lost the most time annually, 34 hours, due to an average rush hour speed of only 50 km/h. Meanwhile, commuters in Fresno lost 22 hours, and those in Jacksonville lost 24 hours each year.