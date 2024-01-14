en English
Disaster

Oklahoma City Rocked by Series of Earthquakes: A Call for Preparedness and Understanding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Oklahoma City found itself in the grip of a series of seismic upheavals late on Friday, January 12, 2024, continuing into the early hours of the following day. The tremors, captured vividly on city CCTV footage, served as a chilling reminder of the inherent volatility of our world. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) noted that the tremors ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to a significant 4.4, causing strong shaking experienced throughout the city.

Previous Seismic Activity and Ongoing Concerns

The Oklahoma Geological Survey had already noted activity along this fault line in the last month. The incidents, including an M4.3 event at 9:46 PM local time and an M4.1 event at 5:36 AM on January 13, 2024, sent quivers of concern through parts of Oklahoma County. Between December 29 and January 6, there were five events with magnitudes ranging from M1.0-1.6. Given this pattern, the seismic hazard in the area remains high, prompting advisories for residents to secure valuables and follow safety measures.

Investigating the Cause and Potential Impact

The City of Edmond, near where the epicenters were located, is now working diligently with state officials to inspect infrastructure and assess potential damage from the earthquakes. Meanwhile, the USGS is probing into whether human activities, such as fracking, might have played a role in triggering the recent quake. This investigation underscores the growing concerns about the human-induced seismic activities and their potential impact on the environment.

Measures to Ensure Public Safety

As Oklahoma City reels from the tremors, the local government has called for an exhaustive investigation to determine the origin of the quakes and to assess the overall safety of the city. Simultaneously, support services are being mobilized for those affected by the earthquakes, and structural assessments are being conducted to ensure the integrity of buildings and public safety. As the city confronts this geological upheaval, the focus remains firmly on understanding the causes, mitigating the impact, and fortifying the city against future seismic threats.

