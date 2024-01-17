Oklahoma Bill Targets 'Furry' Behavior in Schools: A Closer Look

In a bold move, Oklahoma Representative Justin Humphrey has tabled a bill that targets students who express themselves through what is commonly known as the 'furry' subculture. The legislation, House Bill 3084, aims to exclude students from school activities if they portray themselves as imaginary animals or engage in anthropomorphic behavior.

Understanding the 'Furry' Phenomenon

The 'furry' subculture is a broad, inclusive community that embraces people who identify with, or are interested in, anthropomorphic animals. Participants often don costumes, known as 'fursuits,' and adopt 'fursonas' — distinct animal characters they create and embody. This form of self-expression is particularly popular within the LGBTQ+ community and can be an important aspect of personal identity.

Controversial Responses to Furry Behavior in Schools

However, tensions have arisen in Oklahoma schools, with reports of students crawling in hallways on leashes and even requesting to use litter boxes. Although the latter has been debunked, such incidents have sparked alarm and prompted Humphrey to draft HB 3084. In the event of a violation, the bill stipulates the student's parent or guardian must collect them, or, controversially, animal control may be called in.

Intentions and Future Adjustments

Humphrey has been candid about the motivations behind the bill. While he acknowledges the furry subculture as a legitimate form of self-expression and identity, he has expressed concerns about the mental health implications and potential sexualization of the behavior. He also admitted that the inclusion of animal control in the bill was a sarcastic point, indicating a willingness to revise the language to involve mental health professionals instead.

There is also a recognition that reports of furry behavior in schools may be exaggerated and that the bill may be adjusted depending on the actual frequency of such incidents. If passed, the bill is set to go into effect on November 1, 2024.