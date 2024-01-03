en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

OKAY Industries Rebrands to AVNA, Signaling a New Era of Advanced Innovation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
OKAY Industries Rebrands to AVNA, Signaling a New Era of Advanced Innovation

In a strategic move reflecting its primary industry focus, OKAY Industries, renowned for manufacturing components and subassemblies for global medical device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has announced a rebranding initiative, metamorphosing into AVNA. This new identity, an acronym for “Advanced Innovation,” mirrors the company’s unwavering commitment to cutting-edge medical device manufacturing.

A Rebranding Encompassing Core Values

The renaming process is more than a mere change of moniker. Jason Howey, President & CEO of OKAY Industries, underscores that the reshaping is deeply rooted in their mission, ‘Saving lives, one part at a time.’ It encapsulates the company’s core values of People, Passion, Partnerships, and Performance. The transformation extends to include a revamped logo and tagline, a testament to the company’s culture and mission alignment. This transition will permeate the company’s marketing materials, its digital presence on the website, and across social media channels.

OKAY Industries: A Journey Through Time

The journey of OKAY Industries is an epic tale that commenced in 1911 as the B. Jahn Manufacturing Company. Over the century, it has weathered numerous transformations, including changes in ownership, market realignments, and expansions. Under the visionary leadership of Jason Howey, the company has pivoted towards advanced technologies and integrated solutions, carving a niche for its precision manufacturing excellence on the global stage.

Moving Forward with AVNA

With a robust team of approximately 450 employees and growth footprints in Connecticut and Costa Rica, OKAY Industries has bagged numerous accolades. These include awards for Operational Excellence, a standout employee healthcare program, and an unwavering commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. The rebranding to AVNA heralds a new chapter in the company’s enduring pledge to enhance global lives via its manufacturing partnerships in the medical technology sector.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests
In a crucial upcoming meeting, the Seymour Plan Commission is preparing to revisit the Seymour Redevelopment Commission’s proposal for the acquisition of the Community Agency Building. Scheduled for January 11 at 5 p.m., the session will be held at the council chambers within Seymour’s City Hall, and is open to public and press attendance. Land
Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
3 mins ago
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
Silver Market Shows Signs of Potential Price Surge
3 mins ago
Silver Market Shows Signs of Potential Price Surge
TikTok Shop Hikes Referral Fee to 8%: A Bold Move Amid Financial Struggles
1 min ago
TikTok Shop Hikes Referral Fee to 8%: A Bold Move Amid Financial Struggles
Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe: From Pandemic Beginnings to a New Venue
2 mins ago
Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe: From Pandemic Beginnings to a New Venue
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
3 mins ago
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
11 seconds
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
38 seconds
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
2 mins
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
2 mins
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
2 mins
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
2 mins
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
3 mins
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
3 mins
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
58 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app