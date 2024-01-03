OKAY Industries Rebrands to AVNA, Signaling a New Era of Advanced Innovation

In a strategic move reflecting its primary industry focus, OKAY Industries, renowned for manufacturing components and subassemblies for global medical device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has announced a rebranding initiative, metamorphosing into AVNA. This new identity, an acronym for “Advanced Innovation,” mirrors the company’s unwavering commitment to cutting-edge medical device manufacturing.

A Rebranding Encompassing Core Values

The renaming process is more than a mere change of moniker. Jason Howey, President & CEO of OKAY Industries, underscores that the reshaping is deeply rooted in their mission, ‘Saving lives, one part at a time.’ It encapsulates the company’s core values of People, Passion, Partnerships, and Performance. The transformation extends to include a revamped logo and tagline, a testament to the company’s culture and mission alignment. This transition will permeate the company’s marketing materials, its digital presence on the website, and across social media channels.

OKAY Industries: A Journey Through Time

The journey of OKAY Industries is an epic tale that commenced in 1911 as the B. Jahn Manufacturing Company. Over the century, it has weathered numerous transformations, including changes in ownership, market realignments, and expansions. Under the visionary leadership of Jason Howey, the company has pivoted towards advanced technologies and integrated solutions, carving a niche for its precision manufacturing excellence on the global stage.

Moving Forward with AVNA

With a robust team of approximately 450 employees and growth footprints in Connecticut and Costa Rica, OKAY Industries has bagged numerous accolades. These include awards for Operational Excellence, a standout employee healthcare program, and an unwavering commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. The rebranding to AVNA heralds a new chapter in the company’s enduring pledge to enhance global lives via its manufacturing partnerships in the medical technology sector.