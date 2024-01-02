Okawville Times and Nashville News Merge to Form The Washington County News

In a significant development in the world of county journalism, The Okawville Times, under the ownership of Gary and Debby Stricker, is to be sold to Better Newspapers, Inc., the publishers of Nashville News. This sale, scheduled for completion by the year’s end, will result in the fusion of two county newspapers into a fresh venture, The Washington County News.

A New Chapter in County Journalism

The new avatar of county journalism, The Washington County News, promises a unique aesthetic appeal and a publication cycle that sees it printed every Wednesday, with deliveries making their way to mailboxes by Thursday. The merger aims to augment county-wide coverage by bolstering the staff strength. Current subscribers of the Okawville Times will seamlessly transition to receiving the new paper, while Nashville News subscribers will enjoy extended subscriptions.

Operational Changes and Future Plans

The Nashville News office will morph into the operational hub for The Washington County News, as the Okawville Times office sees its doors close, with the building being earmarked for sale or rent. The Times’ job printing operations form part of the sale package. Personnel changes include Angela Bronke, the office manager of The Times, joining the new publication, and Debby Stricker continuing to contribute feature articles, even as the Strickers withdraw from daily operations.

End of an Era, Onset of a New Dawn

Having owned and helmed The Okawville Times for half a century, the Strickers have chosen to sell the renowned paper to embrace retirement and dedicate more time to family. They maintain that the merger represents the most effective operational strategy in the face of escalating operational costs for newspapers. The acquiring company, Better Newspapers, Inc., established in 1991, has grown expansively to include 43 publications and seven radio stations across Illinois and Missouri in its portfolio.