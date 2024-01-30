Oil Prices Affected by IMF's Revised Global Growth Forecast and Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have been directly influenced by several factors including the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) revised global growth forecast, and market speculation regarding America's response to a recent drone attack on its forces in the Middle East. After the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) March contract rose by $1.04 to $77.82 a barrel, and the Brent March contract saw an increase of 47 cents, settling at $82.87, both WTI and Brent have experienced an 8.6% and 7.5% rise respectively this year.

IMF's Updated Global Forecast

The IMF has revised its global growth forecast to 3.1% for the year, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the October forecast. This is largely due to stronger than anticipated growth in the U.S. and stimulus in China. The announcement has had implications on currency pairs like AUD/USD, reflecting risk sentiment. The market responded positively, with both gold and oil prices moving higher. However, the IMF also highlighted potential risks related to geopolitical conflicts affecting global trade.

Uncertainty in the Oil Market

The oil market experienced fluctuations after Saudi Aramco paused its plans to expand its crude production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, causing speculation on future supply and demand. Furthermore, concerns about China's real estate crisis affecting demand led to a dip in oil prices on Monday. Diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, such as a proposal to pause fighting in Gaza, also affect market sentiment.

U.S. Response to Drone Strike

The U.S.'s response to the recent drone strike that claimed the lives of three of its troops in Jordan is being closely watched. President Joe Biden has held Iran-allied militants accountable for the attack and promised a suitable response. Despite this, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated that the U.S. is not seeking a war with Iran. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis suggested the U.S. might engage in a limited campaign against Iranian proxies rather than a full-scale war. The potential for conflict in the Middle East is viewed as an increasing risk for energy markets, with analysts noting that an escalation could trigger higher oil prices.