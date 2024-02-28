Ohio's Handle With Care Program Launches in Mahoning Valley to Support Traumatized Children

The Educational Service Center (ESC) of Eastern Ohio is rolling out the Ohio Handle With Care program in Mahoning Valley, marking a significant step towards supporting children who have experienced traumatic events. This initiative, a collaborative effort involving the ESC of Eastern Ohio, local school districts, first responders, and various local agencies, aims to establish a communication protocol enabling first responders to notify schools about children involved in traumatic incidents discreetly. Ashley Mariano, the ESCEO prevention coordinator, emphasized the program's role in enhancing crisis support for students and families within the aligned school districts, complementing the efforts of the Mahoning Valley Student Support Network.

Building a Supportive Environment for Traumatized Children

The Ohio Handle With Care program is designed to forge a supportive environment for children who have encountered trauma, facilitating a seamless coordination between first responders and educational institutions. By alerting schools without disclosing sensitive information, the program ensures that affected children receive immediate and appropriate support, mitigating the potential long-term psychological impacts of their experiences. The introduction of this program in the Mahoning Valley is a response to the growing recognition of the importance of trauma-informed care in educational settings, aiming to create a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

Collaborative Efforts and Community Involvement

The success of the Ohio Handle With Care program hinges on the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the ESC of Eastern Ohio, local school districts, first responders, and local agencies. The program's implementation in the Mahoning Valley follows the model of similar trauma-informed programs across the state, demonstrating a unified approach to addressing the complex needs of traumatized children. To further raise awareness and educate the community about the program, informational meetings are scheduled, inviting community members, educators, and stakeholders to learn about the program's goals, methods, and how they can contribute to supporting children during challenging times.

Enhancing Crisis Support and Prevention

Ashley Mariano, serving as the ESCEO prevention coordinator, highlighted the significance of the Ohio Handle With Care program in enhancing the crisis support available to students and families within the aligned school districts. By complementing the Mahoning Valley Student Support Network, the program represents a critical component of the broader effort to provide comprehensive support to children facing adversity. The scheduled informational meetings serve as a crucial platform for disseminating information about the program, engaging the community, and building a strong network of support for vulnerable children.

The launch of the Ohio Handle With Care program in the Mahoning Valley stands as a testament to the community's commitment to supporting children who have experienced traumatic events. By fostering a collaborative environment among first responders, educational institutions, and local agencies, the program aims to ensure that affected children receive the support and care they need to thrive despite their challenging circumstances. As the program gains momentum, its success will likely serve as a model for similar initiatives elsewhere, highlighting the importance of trauma-informed care in creating resilient communities.