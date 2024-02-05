Ohio's Economic Surge: The Impact of JobsOhio and OhioSE in 2023

In a sweeping wave of economic prosperity, Ohio has risen to become a formidable player in the US economic landscape, ranking second in the nation for announced deals in 2023. The driving force behind this monumental growth? JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, and its regional partner, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE).

JobsOhio: An Economic Powerhouse

JobsOhio has brought about a seismic shift in Ohio's economic trajectory, completing approximately 458 projects throughout 2023. These undertakings are predicted to create a staggering 16,312 new jobs and generate over $1 billion in payroll. With its strategic efforts, JobsOhio has transformed the economic fabric of the state, attracting numerous businesses and fueling job creation.

OhioSE: A Catalyst for Regional Growth

Operating in harmony with JobsOhio, OhioSE has played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth in the southeastern region of the state. The organization supported 38 business expansion and attraction projects in 2023, which are expected to create 865 new jobs and generate over $233 million in fixed asset investments. With the aid of more than $5.8 million in support from JobsOhio and state assistance programs, OhioSE conducted 357 business retention and expansion visits, proving its commitment to economic development.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Prospects

Since its inception in 2011, OhioSE has been a dynamic force in the economic development of the region, creating over 12,000 jobs and investing more than $46 million in site and building development. In 2023 alone, OhioSE aided 22 small businesses through the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant program and participated in several downtown redevelopment projects. They also collaborated on spec building and site evaluations, supported site readiness initiatives, hosted corporate visits, provided economic development training, and contributed to workforce development strategies. The combined efforts of JobsOhio, OhioSE, and local economic development professionals have laid a resilient foundation for sustained economic growth in southern and eastern Ohio.

As we venture into 2024, OhioSE and its partners are optimistic about the prospects of continued regional growth and development. With a robust plan and a clear vision, they aim to continue transforming Ohio into an economic powerhouse, creating jobs, and fostering prosperity for all residents.