Ohio Youth Raise Funds for Charity at Celebrity Cattle Showdown Event

The Ohio Cattlemen's Association (OCA) BEST Program, in conjunction with the Clark County Cattle Producers, hosted a unique, community-driven event known as the Celebrity Showdown at the Clark County Cattle Battle. The event took place at the Champions Center in Springfield, Ohio, on January 26, 2024. The showdown was more than a spectacle; it was a charity drive aiming to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC).

Showcasing Talent for a Cause

Youth participants, aged 8-21, were required to raise a minimum of $100 to dress up their cattle and present them before a celebrity judge. The event was graced by the presence of Lane Manning, the lead singer of the Northern Burnouts band, who took on the role of the celebrity judge. The showdown was a platform for young cattlemen to demonstrate their skills while engaging in a community effort for a noble cause.

Fundraising Champions

The event successfully raised a robust sum of $6,730. The most significant contribution was made by Team Autumn - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, raising a commendable $3,855. Other significant contributors included Garrett Reusch with $700, Cora Monnig and Emma Helsinger with $555, Kasen Cole with $500, and Alayna Grafft with $500. A live auction also garnered an impressive $18,500.

Continued Support for RMHC

Beyond the event, the OCA BEST Program will continue to accept online donations until the BEST Banquet on May 4, 2024. The top fundraisers will be recognized and rewarded at the OCA BEST Program Awards Banquet. The event not only showcased the talents and community spirit of Ohio's young cattlemen but also served as a significant contributor to the charitable activities of RMHC.