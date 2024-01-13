en English
Law

Ohio Woman Cleared of Charges After Miscarriage: Reignites National Debate on Reproductive Rights

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Ohio Woman Cleared of Charges After Miscarriage: Reignites National Debate on Reproductive Rights

A woman in Ohio, who experienced a miscarriage at home, has been cleared of any criminal charges by a grand jury. Brittany Watts, a 34-year-old woman from Warren, Ohio, was initially charged with felony corpse abuse following her miscarriage at 22 weeks. The case drew national attention as it highlighted sensitive issues surrounding reproductive rights and the legal implications of pregnancy outcomes.

Controversial Case Sparks National Attention

Watts faced scrutiny following the miscarriage, leading to an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of her pregnancy. The fetus was found in the toilet, leading to the eventual charge against her. However, an autopsy determined the fetus died in utero and identified no recent injuries. Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said their follow-up investigation found Watts committed no crime. This case raised concerns about the extent to which prosecutors can bring charges against women after pregnancy loss.

Racial and Socioeconomic Factors in Pregnancy Outcomes

Research shows that Black women have a 43% increased risk of miscarriage compared to White women, and Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy than White women. The racial animus claims from activist women’s groups in Ohio further stirred the controversy, arguing that the criminalization of pregnancy loss disproportionately affects Black, Brown, and Indigenous people, immigrants, low-income people, and sex workers.

Reproductive Rights Under National Debate

The ruling by the grand jury in this case comes at a time when reproductive rights are highly debated in the United States, with various states enacting laws with differing levels of restrictions on abortion and reproductive healthcare. This decision reaffirms that experiencing a miscarriage, a natural and unfortunately common occurrence, is not a criminal act and that women who go through such traumatic events should not be subjected to legal prosecution. The case occurred before Ohio voters passed an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

