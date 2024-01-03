en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ohio Vape Shop Faces Community Backlash Over Bold Signage

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
Ohio Vape Shop Faces Community Backlash Over Bold Signage

Within a week of its grand opening, a tobacco and vape shop located on Main Street in Columbiana, Ohio, has found itself at the heart of a community uproar. The reason? A bold, colorful sign that adorns the storefront, a sight that hasn’t sat well with locals. The sign, which was installed shortly after owner Hussein Muthana procured the necessary permits, has sparked a wave of debate on local social media platforms, despite no one stepping forward to voice their concerns on record.

Signage Drama

City Manager Lance Willard was quick to spot the discrepancy between the vibrantly hued sign and the design detailed in the permit application. Acting promptly, he issued a violation notice to the store. The controversy has highlighted the significance of community aesthetics and the role they play in maintaining the character of a neighborhood.

Community Stand

The community’s reaction to the sign reflects their dedication to preserving the visual harmony of their beloved Main Street. Residents used social media platforms to voice their concerns and display their passion for their city’s visual appeal. Willard acknowledged this passion, commending the community for their vigilance and assuring that the issue was being addressed.

Owner’s Response

In response to the backlash, Muthana expressed surprise but showed a willingness to rectify the situation. Committed to maintaining a positive relationship with the neighborhood, he agreed to replace the contentious sign. A new design has been proposed for review, and plans are underway to remove the existing sign by the week’s end. However, the community will have to wait longer for the new sign’s approval and installation.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Today marks a significant milestone in the landscape of college sports as Tip a Player (TAP), a novel online platform, officially opens its virtual doors. Built in response to the nascent changes allowing student-athletes to earn compensation for their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), TAP offers fans a direct channel to financially back their favorite
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
3 mins ago
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
4 mins ago
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
NCMI Breaks New Ground with Successful Pilot Plant Flotation Test for Lofdal Project
2 mins ago
NCMI Breaks New Ground with Successful Pilot Plant Flotation Test for Lofdal Project
Valero Energy Corp.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Stock Performance
2 mins ago
Valero Energy Corp.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Stock Performance
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
3 mins ago
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
24 seconds
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
25 seconds
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
45 seconds
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
1 min
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
1 min
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
1 min
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
2 mins
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
3 mins
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
47 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app