Ohio Vape Shop Faces Community Backlash Over Bold Signage

Within a week of its grand opening, a tobacco and vape shop located on Main Street in Columbiana, Ohio, has found itself at the heart of a community uproar. The reason? A bold, colorful sign that adorns the storefront, a sight that hasn’t sat well with locals. The sign, which was installed shortly after owner Hussein Muthana procured the necessary permits, has sparked a wave of debate on local social media platforms, despite no one stepping forward to voice their concerns on record.

Signage Drama

City Manager Lance Willard was quick to spot the discrepancy between the vibrantly hued sign and the design detailed in the permit application. Acting promptly, he issued a violation notice to the store. The controversy has highlighted the significance of community aesthetics and the role they play in maintaining the character of a neighborhood.

Community Stand

The community’s reaction to the sign reflects their dedication to preserving the visual harmony of their beloved Main Street. Residents used social media platforms to voice their concerns and display their passion for their city’s visual appeal. Willard acknowledged this passion, commending the community for their vigilance and assuring that the issue was being addressed.

Owner’s Response

In response to the backlash, Muthana expressed surprise but showed a willingness to rectify the situation. Committed to maintaining a positive relationship with the neighborhood, he agreed to replace the contentious sign. A new design has been proposed for review, and plans are underway to remove the existing sign by the week’s end. However, the community will have to wait longer for the new sign’s approval and installation.