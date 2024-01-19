Ohio Upscales Educators' Skills with Teach CS Grants

Ohio has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing computer science education by introducing the Teach CS Grants program. The initiative aims to provide funding to K-12 educators for computer science training, an investment that underscores Ohio's commitment to preparing its students for a digital future. The program is a concerted effort by the state to ensure that all students are equipped with the required skills to compete in a technology-driven economy.

Investing in Educator Training

As announced by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Youngstown State University is among 17 educational institutions in Ohio that will receive funding to provide K-12 educators with computer science training. The grants are intended to support professional development opportunities for educators and assist schools in integrating computer science into their curriculum. A total of $6 million has been allocated for this initiative, which will be distributed among colleges, universities, and educational service centers.

Preparing for a Digital Economy

The Teach CS Grants program is a collaborative effort among InnovateOhio, the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation, the Ohio Department of Higher Education, and the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. The program's objective is to meet the increasing demand for tech skills among students and prepare them for a future that includes artificial intelligence, mobile app development, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. As part of this initiative, up to 1,100 K-12 educators will receive training, with up to 650 of them newly qualified to teach computer science.

In light of this initiative, school districts in Ohio are encouraged to connect with the awarded institutions to access the available funds for educator training and professional development. The grants will cover various expenses, including coursework, materials, and exams for educators seeking to either earn a computer science endorsement or engage in continuing education, such as learning to teach robotics or app development courses.