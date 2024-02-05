Ohio Turnpike Hits Milestone with 100,000 EV Charging Sessions

The Ohio Turnpike, a bustling 241-mile stretch, has reached an important milestone in the growing era of electric vehicles (EVs): over 100,000 recharging events recorded at its eight charging stations. With a total of 80 charging units—64 Tesla Superchargers and 16 from Electrify America—the turnpike stands as a testament to the rising relevance of EVs in our society. This achievement comes as a result of a successful public-private partnership.

Steady Increase in EV Usage

Since 2019, the Ohio Turnpike has seen a steady rise in EV charging, mirroring the increasing sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids. This trend has spurred the turnpike officials to contemplate increasing the number of charging units at service plazas. Currently, 14 service plazas are nestled along the turnpike, offering weary travelers a respite and their electric vehicles a much-needed energy boost.

Ohio's Infrastructure Initiative

Beyond the turnpike, Ohio is also making strides in promoting sustainable transport. Following the signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by President Joe Biden over two years ago, Ohio launched the nation's first EV charging station funded by the bill. Plans are underway to construct 26 more charging stations across various interstates as part of the bill's initiatives. However, these new stations will not be included on the Ohio Turnpike.

A Milestone and a Message

The 100,000 recharging events on the Ohio Turnpike send a clear message: electric vehicles are here to stay, and infrastructure needs to keep pace. The turnpike's executive director, Ferzan Ahmed, has acknowledged this reality, stating that they are actively considering options to increase the number of EV charging units at additional service plaza locations. As we move towards a more sustainable future, the Ohio Turnpike stands as a shining example of how highways can adapt and evolve.