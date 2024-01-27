Ohio State Buckeyes Secure Commitment from Four-Star Offensive Lineman Carter Lowe

Four-star offensive lineman, Carter Lowe, has pledged his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2025 recruiting class. Hailing from Toledo, Ohio, the 6-foot-6 and 290-pound Lowe chose the Buckeyes over other leading programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee. His commitment marks a significant addition to the growing roster of Ohio State's 2025 class, elevating him to the seventh recruit to join and the first offensive lineman of the group.

Impact on the Field

Known for his physicality at the line of scrimmage and an effective initial punch, Lowe's commitment enhances the Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive prowess. His ability to adapt to multiple positions on the field is a key asset. Lowe exhibits potential to play both tackle and guard positions, with a current proficiency in tackle. His versatility and physicality make him a notable addition to the team.

Academic and Athletic Development

At 290 pounds, Lowe already possesses an impressive build with the potential for further increase in weight and muscle mass under a college-level training program. With more adept skills as a run blocker, his pass protection skills are expected to develop significantly during his collegiate career. Coach Ryan Day's guidance will be instrumental in honing Lowe's abilities on the field.

A Strong Prospect for the Buckeyes

Lowe developed a strong relationship with Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye, who actively recruited him. The commitment from such a promising lineman is a testament to the Buckeyes' focused recruitment efforts and Frye's rapport-building. Lowe's decision to commit to Ohio State is a significant addition to the Buckeyes' 2025 roster, marking a promising future for the team's offensive line.