Education

Ohio Schools Clear Calendar for Rare Solar Eclipse Viewing in 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Ohio Schools Clear Calendar for Rare Solar Eclipse Viewing in 2024

On April 8, Akron Public Schools will suspend classes to make way for a celestial spectacle—a total solar eclipse. A phenomenon not witnessed in Ohio since 1806, this eclipse is a rare and captivating event that has led the district to adjust its academic calendar. The change involves shifting a professional development day from March 28 to April 8, ensuring that students are in session on the original date.

A Glimpse into the Dark

Spanning a duration of two hours and 30 minutes, the eclipse will cast a shadow over Greater Akron, plunging the city into complete darkness at 3:15 p.m. for approximately two minutes and 49 seconds. This brief period of total eclipse, often termed as totality, is when the moon fully obscures the sun, revealing the otherwise hidden solar corona.

Preparations Underway

Local emergency planners are bracing themselves for the deluge of visitors expected to descend upon the area. The sudden influx could put a temporary strain on infrastructure such as cell towers, roads, and sewage systems. To mitigate these challenges, authorities are proactively strategizing and allocating resources to ensure a seamless viewing experience for all.

Regional Schools Join In

Other schools in the vicinity, including Medina, Copley-Fairlawn, and Woodridge, are also joining in by cancelling classes or switching to remote learning in anticipation of the eclipse. This collective move highlights the significance of the event, given that the next total solar eclipse visible in Ohio will not occur until 2099.

This total solar eclipse, with its path of totality traversing Ohio, presents an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to witness a celestial dance of epic proportions. From specific events and viewing locations to the use of specialized apps like Totality for tracking upcoming eclipses, preparations are in full swing to ensure that April 8, 2024, will be a day to remember.

0
Education United States Weather
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

