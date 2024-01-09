Ohio Schools Clear Calendar for Rare Solar Eclipse Viewing in 2024

On April 8, Akron Public Schools will suspend classes to make way for a celestial spectacle—a total solar eclipse. A phenomenon not witnessed in Ohio since 1806, this eclipse is a rare and captivating event that has led the district to adjust its academic calendar. The change involves shifting a professional development day from March 28 to April 8, ensuring that students are in session on the original date.

A Glimpse into the Dark

Spanning a duration of two hours and 30 minutes, the eclipse will cast a shadow over Greater Akron, plunging the city into complete darkness at 3:15 p.m. for approximately two minutes and 49 seconds. This brief period of total eclipse, often termed as totality, is when the moon fully obscures the sun, revealing the otherwise hidden solar corona.

Preparations Underway

Local emergency planners are bracing themselves for the deluge of visitors expected to descend upon the area. The sudden influx could put a temporary strain on infrastructure such as cell towers, roads, and sewage systems. To mitigate these challenges, authorities are proactively strategizing and allocating resources to ensure a seamless viewing experience for all.

Regional Schools Join In

Other schools in the vicinity, including Medina, Copley-Fairlawn, and Woodridge, are also joining in by cancelling classes or switching to remote learning in anticipation of the eclipse. This collective move highlights the significance of the event, given that the next total solar eclipse visible in Ohio will not occur until 2099.

This total solar eclipse, with its path of totality traversing Ohio, presents an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to witness a celestial dance of epic proportions. From specific events and viewing locations to the use of specialized apps like Totality for tracking upcoming eclipses, preparations are in full swing to ensure that April 8, 2024, will be a day to remember.