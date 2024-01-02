Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education

In a defiance of state instruction, two Ohio school districts, Ridgewood Local and Washington Local, have been found non-compliant with the stipulations of the state’s sexual education law. Ohio’s regulations stress the importance of educating students about the benefits of two-parent households, the potential detriments of having children out of wedlock, and the emphasis on abstinence and adoption in scenarios of unintended pregnancies. Yet, these two districts have opted for a different path, expressing their disagreement with the state’s approach.

Disagreement over Educational Values

The Superintendent of Washington Local School District, Kandee Anstadt, has challenged the curriculum’s message, asserting that it implicitly tells children from single-parent homes that they are destined for failure – a perspective she finds judgemental and refuses to incorporate into the teaching program. This stance comes in the face of research from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which suggests that children from single-parent families are statistically more likely to encounter adverse outcomes.

Resistance to State Mandates

The American Principles Project President, Terry Schilling, has voiced criticism of the schools’ resistance to teaching the importance of family structure, juxtaposing this with what he perceives as a readiness in the education system to teach about racial oppression. Despite the districts’ non-compliance with the law, there are no immediate consequences in place for their actions.

Impact on the Future of Education

This situation raises questions about the future of education, the role of state mandates in shaping curriculum, and the extent to which schools should be allowed to determine their own teaching content. Will there be a shift in the Ohio law to accommodate diverse family structures, or will the districts eventually have to comply with the current state regulations? The story unfolds as we wait to see the impact of these districts’ decisions on their students’ perspectives and futures.