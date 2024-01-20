Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win

Michael, a resident of Forest, Ohio, is now $50,000 richer after striking gold with the Ohio Lottery's Scratch-Off game, Merry and Bright. After the mandatory deductions for state and federal taxes, which account for a combined total of 28 percent, Michael will pocket a net prize of $36,000.

The winning ticket that turned the tables for Michael was purchased at the South Side Six, located in Dunkirk.

A High-Stakes Game

The Merry and Bright Scratch-Off is not just another game. It's a high-stake venture with a ticket cost of $30, offering players the opportunity to win an impressive top prize of $2 million. As glamorous as it sounds, the game is not just about luck. It's also about strategy, patience, and that gut instinct that tells players when to take the plunge.

Unclaimed Prizes Still Up for Grabs

As of the latest update on January 19, 2024, fortune is still ripe for the taking. The game currently has four top prizes that are yet to find a home. These unclaimed rewards keep the anticipation high and the game more exhilarating.

Ohio Lottery's Hub of Information

For those seeking more information about the Merry and Bright game, as well as other Scratch-Off options, the Ohio Lottery is a treasure trove. The official website provides a comprehensive overview of the games, the rules, and a wide array of additional resources for enthusiasts and novice players alike.