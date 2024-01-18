Ohio Governor Calls for Regulation of Delta 8 Sales Amid Concerns for Minors

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made an urgent plea to the state legislature for immediate legislative action to regulate the sale of Delta 8, a cannabinoid derived from cannabis, widely available in the market as an alternative to high-THC marijuana. The governor's call to action stems from the alarming ease with which minors can purchase these products. As a case in point, two 15-year-olds recently bought Delta 8 products from a gas station with no hassle.

Targeting Young Consumers

During a press conference, Governor DeWine showcased various Delta 8 products with child-friendly packaging. Among these were gummies branded with NBA star James Harden and cereal bars mimicking popular breakfast items like Frosted Flakes and Cocoa Puffs. DeWine expressed concern over this apparent targeting of young consumers and emphasized that without new laws, local law enforcement and the executive branch are powerless to regulate these sales.

Unregulated Market

The hemp plant, from which Delta 8 is derived, was legalized federally in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill. Following this legislation, the market has seen a surge in Delta 8 products. Currently, Ohio has no regulations in place for hemp-derived products, including Delta 8, meaning there are no age restrictions for purchasing them.

Detrimental Effects of Delta 8

Delta 8's effects on the developing brains of young people should not be underestimated. Gary Wenk, an emeritus professor who has studied cannabinoids, warns of the potential harm. Delta 8 can lead to addiction, attention issues, emotional instability, learning difficulties, and behavioral problems. Governor DeWine has urged retailers to voluntarily remove Delta 8 from their shelves pending legislative action, which could be tangled with broader attempts to reform recreational marijuana laws in Ohio.