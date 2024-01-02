Ohio Department of Natural Resources Celebrates 75 Years of Conservation and Protection

As the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) marks its 75th anniversary in 2024, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the department’s immense contributions to the conservation and protection of Ohio’s natural resources. From fostering the resurgence of various wildlife species to expanding the state’s forest cover, ODNR’s efforts have been nothing short of transformative.

The Legacy of ODNR

Established in 1949, ODNR has been at the forefront of preserving Ohio’s natural wonders. The department currently manages a whopping 800,000 acres of land encompassing 75 state parks, 24 state forests, 143 nature preserves, and 150 wildlife areas. Its commitment to safeguarding the state’s natural resources, including forests, wildlife, minerals, and waterways, is undeniably impressive.

ODNR houses several divisions, each with a distinct focus, including the Division of Forestry, Division of Wildlife, and Division of Water Resources. These divisions have played critical roles in ODNR’s remarkable achievements over the years.

Notable Achievements

Notably, the Division of Wildlife has been instrumental in the successful comeback of species such as deer, walleye, and bald eagles. Meanwhile, the Division of Forestry has significantly increased Ohio’s forest cover from a mere 12% in 1949 to more than 30% today. The Division of Water Resources has been vital in ensuring Ohio’s water supply and administering the Dam Safety Program to prevent dam failures.

ODNR’s advancements aren’t limited to conservation; they also span technological feats like the development of digital cartography for geological mapping, safety enhancements in parks and watercraft operations, and major engineering projects such as the rehabilitation of the Buckeye Lake Dam.

Celebrating 75 Years

The excitement surrounding ODNR’s 75th anniversary is palpable. As part of the celebrations, the department will distribute commemorative stickers and host a birthday bash. Additionally, it will undertake tree plantings and publish a 75th anniversary book, offering a comprehensive look at ODNR’s history. These events and initiatives are not just a celebration of ODNR’s past but also a commitment to its future endeavors in preserving Ohio’s natural resources.