en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Celebrates 75 Years of Conservation and Protection

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Celebrates 75 Years of Conservation and Protection

As the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) marks its 75th anniversary in 2024, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the department’s immense contributions to the conservation and protection of Ohio’s natural resources. From fostering the resurgence of various wildlife species to expanding the state’s forest cover, ODNR’s efforts have been nothing short of transformative.

The Legacy of ODNR

Established in 1949, ODNR has been at the forefront of preserving Ohio’s natural wonders. The department currently manages a whopping 800,000 acres of land encompassing 75 state parks, 24 state forests, 143 nature preserves, and 150 wildlife areas. Its commitment to safeguarding the state’s natural resources, including forests, wildlife, minerals, and waterways, is undeniably impressive.

ODNR houses several divisions, each with a distinct focus, including the Division of Forestry, Division of Wildlife, and Division of Water Resources. These divisions have played critical roles in ODNR’s remarkable achievements over the years.

Notable Achievements

Notably, the Division of Wildlife has been instrumental in the successful comeback of species such as deer, walleye, and bald eagles. Meanwhile, the Division of Forestry has significantly increased Ohio’s forest cover from a mere 12% in 1949 to more than 30% today. The Division of Water Resources has been vital in ensuring Ohio’s water supply and administering the Dam Safety Program to prevent dam failures.

ODNR’s advancements aren’t limited to conservation; they also span technological feats like the development of digital cartography for geological mapping, safety enhancements in parks and watercraft operations, and major engineering projects such as the rehabilitation of the Buckeye Lake Dam.

Celebrating 75 Years

The excitement surrounding ODNR’s 75th anniversary is palpable. As part of the celebrations, the department will distribute commemorative stickers and host a birthday bash. Additionally, it will undertake tree plantings and publish a 75th anniversary book, offering a comprehensive look at ODNR’s history. These events and initiatives are not just a celebration of ODNR’s past but also a commitment to its future endeavors in preserving Ohio’s natural resources.

0
United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hamblen County Schools Embrace CEP Program, Ensuring Free Meals for Students

By Nimrah Khatoon

BARK, Inc. CEO Matt Meeker to Speak at 2024 ICR Conference

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024 Financial Forecast: Opportunities Amid Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

Events and Webinars 2024: A New Chapter for Journalists and Bloggers

By BNN Correspondents

NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs L ...
@NFL · 58 seconds
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs L ...
heart comment 0
A Day of Indulgence: Celebrating National Buffet Day

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Day of Indulgence: Celebrating National Buffet Day
Holiday Crowd Levels at Walt Disney World: A Comprehensive Report

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Holiday Crowd Levels at Walt Disney World: A Comprehensive Report
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives

By Geeta Pillai

Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
3 mins
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
3 mins
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
4 mins
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
5 mins
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
5 mins
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
6 mins
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
6 mins
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
7 mins
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
13 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app